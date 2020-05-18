Cesare Battisti’s release released – Chronicle

The Surveillance Court of Cagliari has rejected the request for home detention made by the former Pac terrorist Cesare Battisti, through his lawyer, Davide Steccanella.
A different solution would have been arranged against Battisti, who will therefore not benefit from any alternative measures, in the Oristano prison, where he has been held since January 2019. Battisti -which the lawyer reports has some pathologies and falls into the category of over 65- had made a request to avoid the risk of contagion from Covid 19.
https://www.ansa.it/sito/notizie/cronaca/2020/05/18/respinta-la-scarcerazione-di-cesare-battisti_31b1a758-4db9-4812-ab7c-15b7681aedbb.html