Cesare Battisti’s release released – Chronicle

The Surveillance Court of Cagliari has rejected the request for home detention made by the former Pac terrorist Cesare Battisti, through his lawyer, Davide Steccanella.

A different solution would have been arranged against Battisti, who will therefore not benefit from any alternative measures, in the Oristano prison, where he has been held since January 2019. Battisti -which the lawyer reports has some pathologies and falls into the category of over 65- had made a request to avoid the risk of contagion from Covid 19.