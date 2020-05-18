500 billion-euro economic plan from Macron and Merkel

Leaders in the European Union (EU), whose economy has come to a halt due to the Corona virus outbreak, are looking for ways to overcome the crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met today via video conferencing.

500 BILLION EURO BUDGET

The two leaders held a joint press conference after the meeting. In a statement they made at the press conference, the leaders stated that they will present the 500 billion euro economy package to the approval of the EU member countries in order to revive the EU economy.

TO BE DISTRIBUTED BETWEEN COUNTRIES

The leaders said they would like to strengthen growth and increase competition within the EU if EU member states approve of the economy package. Macron and Merkel expressed their wish to invest in innovation, research, digitalization and ecology with the economy package. The leaders stated that the economy package will be distributed among the EU countries that it needs.

“Europe should stand together now,” Merkel said, “The aim is to make Europe come out of this crisis stronger, more harmonious and in solidarity.” IHA

