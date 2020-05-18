Statement from Erzurumspor! All 11 people are negative… – Sports News

Erzurumspor announced that the second tests of all 11 people who were positive on the corona on 13 May were negative.

Here is the explanation made from the club:

After the 5-day treatment of 11 people whose Covid-19 tests were positive on 13 May, they were tested today and the second tests of all were negative. After discharge, 14-day quarantine processes will continue.

All of the tests done today to 72 people, consisting of football players, coaches, club employees and managers, whose tests were negative on May 13, were negative. In this direction, we will make a training program and start our preparations. We wish healing to all our patients.





