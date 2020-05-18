Gantz at Ministerial Exchange Ceremony: We will work to advance the Trump program

<

The plan, presented by United States President Donald Trump last January, involves the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside sovereignty, and Gantz’s statement suggests that he intends to advance all components of the deal – and not just annex the territories. Earlier today, incoming Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Gantz’s member of the Blue and White leadership, said that the peace plan “will be promoted responsibly, in coordination, and in dialogue with our neighbors, while maintaining the peace agreements and the strategic interests of the State of Israel.”

Gantz today decided to appoint former Air Force commander Gen. (res.) Amir Eshel, who also served as chief of planning, to the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense. Eshel will replace Maj. Gen. (res.) Udi Adam in his post. He served as special adviser to Gantz in recent months on program issues Trump’s century, and was also accompanied by a visit to the White House last January.

In his remarks, Gantz detailed his goals as defense minister, promising to make “tremendous efforts” to return IDF soldiers Oron Saul and Hadar Goldin from Hamas, as well as civilians Abra Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed. “Defend Israeli citizens from distant and threatening threats. We will deal with threats that are a ticking bomb, and we will also neutralize those who are growing their roots today on our borders and elsewhere, “said Gantz. He added that during the Corona eruption,” we saw the power of the security system, even in the civilian field. ”

The day after the inauguration of the 35th government, he also addressed recent political moves, saying that “the strength of Israeli society is measured not only by its iron fist, but also by the readiness of all its components to fight, the strength of the home front, and the strength of the society as a whole. Israeli I am eyeing today, these days of undermining trust in government institutions One of the reasons for establishing the current government as far as I am concerned is the harsh feeling of trying to ignite and God forbid to approach a civil war and win it.I have won battles, fought wars, this war I do not want to win, you I am committed to preventing this war. ”