Minister of Health enters Leitzman: “You have missed a lot”

During the ministerial exchange ceremony at the Ministry of Health today, incoming health minister Yuli Edelstein said he would invest all resources to prepare for the second wave of the corona, and fight for the health system to rank first in the budget cake distribution, “further praising outgoing health minister Jacob Litzman .

“To most people,” Adelashtim opened his remarks, “it has been clear for years, but in recent months I do not think that the health care system should be a priority for the State of Israel.”

“Health security is in line with our national security. Israel is leading in the fight against terrorism, cyber and more; Israel will also lead in dealing with the Corona virus.

“The Israeli mind,” he noted, “works overtime, and I intend to invest all resources to prepare for the second wave of corona if it comes.

Regarding the health budget, Edelstein said, “In this context, I want to tell you here even before the new budget debates begin – I will fight for the health system to rank first in the budget pie distribution.”

“I would like to thank doctors, nurses, interns, mental health personnel, administration and the economy. You have been at the forefront of a war against invisible but dangerous enemies known to many. Fearless, you have fought for all Israeli citizens. You are our health fighters, fighters for all Now we have a duty to prove that we will reward you for your dedicated and holy work. “

Edelstein went on to thank the people sitting with him: “Deputy Minister, Knesset Member Yoav Kish. I am very pleased that I have answered my request to join me in this important challenge. You have demonstrated ability to act in the past and I am sure it will help in our joint work now.”

“You, too, Mr. CEO, you members of management, hospital managers, hospital fund managers, union leaders – I want to thank you for everything.”

“And last but not least, Mr. Minister Litzman. You have been through a lot of attacks in the media lately. I don’t even go into their content. But I want to tell you that with Israel is smarter than any headline.