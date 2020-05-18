A beehive to inhabit the Neapolitan stars at Nasa Space Apps

Even cosmonauts are fucking around and, with all due respect to the hyperfunctional architectures of the orbital stations, the new trend dictated by NASA focuses on relaxation and fun. To better intercept the needs dictated by the American Space Agency better than other thousands of designers from around the world, a team of Neapolitan students, Bee Space, who with Home Lab was selected among the five Global Finalists for the Best Mission Concept category of the NASA Space Apps 2017, the largest international hackathon (call to ideas) for teams of students, engineers and young programmers. “Living for a long time in isolated environments, thousands of kilometers from Earth, spending the whole day analyzing and collecting data, produces very high stress levels. In those conditions, even a slightly larger bedroom can make the difference between a successful mission and a lesser one “, explains Francesco Perrelli, one of the nine young talents of Bee Space

Fresh from studies in 3D design and, above all, animated by that ineffable enthusiasm that in your spare time makes you search on PubMed – as if it were the most normal thing to do for any university – medical studies on the psychological effects of working in closed contexts, Federician talents (Francesco Perrelli, Davide Mango, Davide Testa, Alessandro Martucci, Alessio Ianniello and Antonio Minutillo, Armando Mocerino, Andrea Raia, all students of students in Aerospace Engineering, and Daniele Del Guercio, future automation engineer) participated in the challenge held last April in Naples and in 200 other cities of the world, including Rome, Milan, Turin and Vicenza. Selected theme: design of isolated research environments for space missions. Procedure: colorful and sufficiently amusing honeycomb modular houses. The local competition came second, but American judges liked it more.

A beehive for training in galactic life

Called to imagine an isolation base on Earth to simulate future extraterrestrial missions, the future engineers of Federico II were inspired by nature. Home Lab (Hexagonal Open Modular Environment) is a sort of Lego made up of hexagonal cells similar to those of the hives: a geometric shape that allows you to minimize material consumption by maximizing space. Modular to each other, the cells (nine square meters each) guarantee the possibility of changing the configuration and, if necessary, expanding the structure. The hab, needless to say, provides eco-sustainable solutions such as solar panels (both on the roof of the cells and outside), rainwater storage and reuse systems, use of biocomposite materials and recycling technologies. All very good things but largely already experienced, for example on the International Space Station or in the Hi-Seas (Hawai’i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation), the most Martian corner on earth: a dome set up at 2,400 meters on Mauna Loa volcano, in Hawaii, funded by NASA to prepare for future missions on the Red Planet.

Gambling is a serious matter

The added value of Home Lab compared to what has already been seen is, so to speak, the humanization of an extreme work environment. «We have proposed various techniques and solutions to minimize stress – continues Francesco – such as colored walls depending on the room, the possibility of resorting to pet therapy and augmented reality installations to be used not only for training as it happens today, but a lot more simply to be destined for the game ». Playing is serious, Jean Paul repeated, at least as much as sleeping. And in fact, the guys from Bee Space have left more space than has hitherto been expected in the bedrooms. Strong in medical and psychological literature, they dedicated a whole nine square meter module to the room. «To put the researcher in a position to work well, it is not enough to give him the necessary to sleep, he must be rested. Which makes things a little more complex, “admits Francesco with a smile. To paraphrase what is said of the engineers, scientists do not just work but live. A detail often forgotten by professionals.

Not just space

Although designed according to the requirements of NASA, that is, to simulate an extraterrestrial and isolated research environment for nine researchers, the modularity and flexibility of the project make it applicable also in numerous other fields: emergency shelters following natural disasters , temporary structures for fairs, concerts or other public events, or possibly even low-cost housing.

NASA Space Apps, only two Italian projects in the final

In addition to the Neapolitan one, which competes for the Best Mission Concept category, the NASA judges have chosen only another Italian project, Firedrones of the Vicenza SHC team for the Best Use of Hardware category. In total, 25 teams were selected worldwide, five finalists in five categories. The other three categories, to which no Italian team had access, are Most Inspirational, Best Use of Hardware and Galactic Impact.

A winning team will then be selected for each category and the winners will be able to witness the launch of a space mission live. An experience gained last year by the Roman team Ice Cream who reached the final in the Galactic Impact category with a project of monitoring glaciers and terrestrial heating through the exploitation of data from satellites. It would not be bad if Italy managed to repeat the 2016 exploit. If not in both categories that our young researchers are involved in, at least in the Best Mission Concept.

