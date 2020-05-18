The best space discoveries of 2017 from NASA’s Goddard Center

Here is a review of the goals achieved in 2017 in one of the main technological poles of the American Space Agency

The Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland is the largest technological hub for space research in the Nasa.

The Hubble Space Observatory belongs to it, for example, but it is also the center of reference for communications between astronauts on a mission on ISS and Earth as well as the development and evolution of a wide range of satellites.

In this movie, here is one review of the best technologies developed during the 2017 for the study of the objects of the whole Solar system.

(Nasa Goddard Space Flight Center)