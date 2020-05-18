Who wants to help NASA manage waste in space?

The US space agency is looking for collaborations with private individuals to develop new systems to dispose of astronaut waste in view of space missions increasingly distant from Earth

Saving space, reducing physical and biological risks and recycling are the requirements of the call of NASA for the design of new systems of waste disposal spatial in view of missions that gradually move further and further away from Earth. The agency is organizing for the July 24 a day of meeting with interested companies to clarify the key points of the call, answer any doubts and describe the resources available. Proposals from private individuals are expected by August 22.

Space junk

On the International Space Station, physical space is precious and there are no infinite possibilities to store i trash produced by astronauts during their stay. At the moment, the practice is that the crew manually compress their rubbish in bags that are stored in special locations on the Iss for a maximum load of 2 tons. After that, we get rid of them by delivering them to supply commercial vehicles that bring them back to Earth or burn them when they return to the atmosphere.

This system is fine for the moment, NASA experts say, because the distance from our planet is not so great. But in anticipation of human missions for space exploration, methods must be found more efficient that allow you to save physical space on board the spaceships, to minimize the biological risks to the crew’s health and perhaps recover what is still good in the waste or transform them to reuse them. That’s why NASA is looking for new collaborations, to create prototypes of compactors and innovative processing systems.

NASA disposal systems

Private individuals who decide to jump into the business will not have to do everything alone or start from scratch, even if they will have to bear part of the development costs. In fact, NASA intends to make its resources available, starting with the technologies already implemented by the agency, such as the compactor that recovers water from waste using heat, or trash-to-gas which converts garbage into methane gas to be reused as a rocket propellant. There is also a technology that could make it possible to transform garbage into a shield against cosmic radiation.

The announcement

The competition is organized in two phases. The former will allow for select projects received, going through a series of revisions culminating in demonstrations of how the prototype works on Earth. Later, companies will be asked to create an operating unit to be tested on the ISS by 2022.