Students of Righi third at the NASA robotics competition

The students of the Righi Technical Institute rank third in the international aerospace robotics competition which saw them challenge 200 teams in the past weeks and 14 teams on January 28th for the final. The race organized by the Boston MIT and NASA ended on Monday evening, but the results will be official in the next few hours. Informally, however, the Neapolitan team learned that they had obtained third place and a special mention.”Mission accomplished!” the boys cheer. Returning from a heart-pounding day, not only for the competition, but for the hitches that in Boston, while the students were all crowded into the NASA room, are throwing the organization into tilt. The problem lies in the satellite that brings the programs developed by the students to the international orbiting station. Those programs guide the robot that must fulfill a specific mission, established by NASA technicians and by MIT professors for the 14 teams of schools from all over the world who have reached the final. Staves included.But the satellite is tantrum, has some problems. NASA notices it. A race against time to put everything right, to correct the mistake. But time is running out: the students of Righi, and their peers from all over the world, are thrilled to see the technicians huffing around the problem. “We don’t understand each other anymore” admits Professor Ciro Melcarne, who together with his colleague Salvatore Pelella accompanied the boys to Boston. The tension is very high.It is 6.30 pm on Monday 28 January, Italian time. And the three-hour time window during which the orbiting station was available for the Zero Robotics competition ends. Everything slips. There are no certainties about the times. And the five students of Righi, devoured by anxiety, take courage by clinging to each other and commenting with the American students an unexpected event that has displaced everyone.

Alessia Caparro has her hands in her hair, Mauro D’Alò lets out an imprecation, Davide Di Pierro (the boy who during an appointment on the “Saturday of Ideas” had launched the appeal to obtain the necessary funding to fly to Boston ) embraces Emilia Napolano and Luigi Picarella. “Yet we were in the final, we were among the first 4 teams that would have played the podium tonight” is the phrase that bounces between them, and takes on, from time to time, the nuances of regret and satisfaction.

“Now we have to keep waiting,” they explain on the phone as they set off for lunch: the competition organizers give them two hours of free time, and in the meantime they are looking for the solution.

“The boys are still happy,” says their teacher, Ciro Melcarne. They managed to go to Boston thanks to the president of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati, who financed their trip, but also thanks to Antony Morato, Carpisa, Atitech, who gave their logistical and economic support.

And while the professor tells the importance of this experience, NASA communicates the success of the Neapolitan team: third, and with a special mention.