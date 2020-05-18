Students of Righi third at the NASA robotics competition

But the satellite is tantrum, has some problems. NASA notices it. A race against time to put everything right, to correct the mistake. But time is running out: the students of Righi, and their peers from all over the world, are thrilled to see the technicians huffing around the problem. “We don’t understand each other anymore” admits Professor Ciro Melcarne, who together with his colleague Salvatore Pelella accompanied the boys to Boston. The tension is very high.It is 6.30 pm on Monday 28 January, Italian time. And the three-hour time window during which the orbiting station was available for the Zero Robotics competition ends. Everything slips. There are no certainties about the times. And the five students of Righi, devoured by anxiety, take courage by clinging to each other and commenting with the American students an unexpected event that has displaced everyone.
Alessia Caparro has her hands in her hair, Mauro D’Alò lets out an imprecation, Davide Di Pierro (the boy who during an appointment on the “Saturday of Ideas” had launched the appeal to obtain the necessary funding to fly to Boston ) embraces Emilia Napolano and Luigi Picarella. “Yet we were in the final, we were among the first 4 teams that would have played the podium tonight” is the phrase that bounces between them, and takes on, from time to time, the nuances of regret and satisfaction.
“Now we have to keep waiting,” they explain on the phone as they set off for lunch: the competition organizers give them two hours of free time, and in the meantime they are looking for the solution.
“The boys are still happy,” says their teacher, Ciro Melcarne. They managed to go to Boston thanks to the president of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati, who financed their trip, but also thanks to Antony Morato, Carpisa, Atitech, who gave their logistical and economic support.
And while the professor tells the importance of this experience, NASA communicates the success of the Neapolitan team: third, and with a special mention.
Source link
https://napoli.repubblica.it/cronaca/2019/01/29/news/gli_studenti_del_righi_terzi_alla_gara_nasa_di_robotica-217733416/