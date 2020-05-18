NASA opens the International Space Station to tourists. The cost? Astronomical – The Press

A space vacation. This is precisely the case to say: NASA has announced that, starting from 2020, it will open the International Space Station to private individuals. For a fee, of course. A revolution that will bring wealthy tourists and private companies into orbit around the Earth solely for the sake of doing so, without being astronauts.

“We open up to business opportunities,” announced the director of finance for the US space agency, Jeff DeWitt.

“NASA will authorize up to two short missions of private astronauts per year,” said Robyn Gatens, head of the SSI agency. The cost? A one-month “all inclusive” holiday could cost over 50 million euros. In reality, for just one night on board the Space Station, just $ 35,000 will be spent, around € 31,000, to which, however, you must add the costs for food and the shuttle (round trip, ed) to Earth.





A stunt thanks to which NASA hopes to make cash and recover on the huge management costs of the structure that orbits at an altitude between 330 and 410 kilometers above sea level, at an average speed of 27600 kilometers per hour, offering (almost) anyone to see Earth from space and watch 16 sunrises and as many sunsets a day.

Astronaut tourists will be able to stay on the International Space Station for a maximum period of 30 days, one sixth of the current crews. And most likely the guests will not have the opportunity to meet and interact with the real astronauts who work there. The US space agency plans to add a new module dedicated exclusively to commercial activities, so as not to disturb the scientists’ life on board and their experiments in any way.







When Russia brought private individuals on board the SSI with Soyuz for the first time, NASA took a very critical stance towards them. But now times have changed and the opportunity to become a space tourist is getting closer, even if not yet within everyone’s reach.

