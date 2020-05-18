Meteora in Sardinia, NASA: “Like 86 tons of TNT”

The explosion of the meteor passed in Sardinia in recent days has produced an energy equal to 86 tons of TNT. A deflagration, so to speak, about 400 times more powerful than that produced by the bomb squad to knock down the stump of the Morandi bridge in Genoa.

To report it is the Planetary of the Unione Sarda, which saw the observations of NASA on the event that on August 16, at 10.43 pm, illuminated the skies of the island for a few moments a day.

“According to CNEOS, the US Space Agency’s institute for calculating asteroid and comet orbits and their probabilities of impact on Earth, this would have been the second most energetic event since 1988 in the western Mediterranean, and the first in Italy “, explains Manuel Floris, astrophysicist and director of the Planetarium, in a post on Facebook.

The trajectory of the flying fireball has also been clarified: it exploded about 120 kilometers away from the coasts of the Island of Sant’Antioco, at a height of 36 km from the ground.

Speed ​​is also immeasurable and impressive: the meteor, which brightened the skies and amazed, amazed and frightened thousands of Sardinians, traveled in fact at 53,640 km / h “.

As for size, according to the IMO, the World Meteorological Organization, it had a mass of 4 tons and a radius of just under 2 meters.

