An epic journey, the one along the Native American Scenic Byway

When you say “dream of America” ​​it means taking this epic road. Thereit is one of the most beautiful roads in the United States. Perfect for a road trip as only here you can do it.

Travels through the State of South Dakota, from South to North, for about 720 kilometers and crosses the places of the Sioux culture, crossing five Indian native reserves and tribal territories. The itinerary also offers spectacular landscapes along the Missouri River, between hills and river inlets rich in wildlife. From the border with Nebraska to that with North Dakota, this road follows the natural path carved by the river and endless grasslands.

You enter the heart of the Great Sioux Nation directly into the Standing Rock, Cheyenne River, Lower Brule, Crow Creek and Yankton reserves. Along the way are the monuments that tell the story and traditions of the Lakota, i dakota and of the first pioneers who arrived in these lands which are still intact.

Starting from Chamberlain, the first place to visit is the Akta Lakota Museum and Cultural Center, dedicated to the conservation and dissemination of Sioux culture. It is essential to understand the places that will meet from now on along the way.

The Crow Creek Indian Reservation, the reserve of the Mdewakanton and Ihanktonwan tribes, is immediately found just outside the city, further down there is also the Lower Brule Indian Reservation. Here lives the Lower Brule Sioux tribe, along the south western shores of the Big Bend (the “big curve”) of the Missouri River where the Big Bend Dam is worth seeing. And here you can stop in one of the campsites on the river banks, enjoying a bucolic landscape, like the pioneers who settled there for the first time.

Continuing along the Native American Scenic Byway you get to the capital of South Dakota, Pierre. Do not miss the tour of the Cultural Heritage Center that illustrates the history of South Dakota. A large exhibition tells the story of the Great Sioux Nation.

Continuing along the byway you will reach Fischer’s Lily Park, the historic place that commemorates the meeting between the Teton Sioux and Lewis & Clark who took part in the first US expedition to reach the Pacific coast by land. Two more Indian reserves, the Eagle Butte and the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation are the right occasion to cross the spectacular Cheyenne River Valley, a tributary of the Missouri from which another very beautiful scenic road starts, the Cheyenne River Valley National Scenic Byway, which crosses more rural America. They are the places where those Indian leaders once lived who made history and of which we have heard a lot (and seen in the cinema and on TV), Piede Grosso and Sitting Bull.

Not only Indian lands but also those of the first settlers. Here then you can visit the reproduction of Fort Manuel, the fort along the river which today houses a museum dedicated to the trade of skins and furs. The original is, however, Fort Yates Stockade, the only building that has remained intact and that was a military post dating back to 1874. Located in the center of Fort Yates, it allows you to experience the experience of life on the prairie.

The Native American Scenic Byway ends in the hills north of another beautiful road, the Standing Rock National Native American Scenic Byway which is already in North Dakota and which is also the legendary resting place of the first local natives, the Mandan tribe .

The road can be traveled all year round and, along the entire route, there are accommodation (hotels, b & b, farms, ranches, chalets), refreshment points, campsites, petrol stations and cycle paths. From time to time it is worth getting out of the car to travel to one of the 56 parks in the state of South Dakota, overlooking the river or inland, exploring caves and archaeological sites. Not many people know that this is too an area of ​​vineyards: between lakes and rivers, in fact, these plains are perfect for the vines and for the “winery” that can be visited for an original tasting.