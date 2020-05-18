The discoveries of the Parker Solar Probe probe just announced by NASA

Parker Solar Probe’s mission

The probe Parker Solar Probe NASA was launched about a year ago for an unprecedented purpose:The latter is the most peripheral area and constitutes, together with the chromosphere, what is called outdoor atmosphere.

The mission for Parker Solar Probe is expected 24 strategic passages in areas and points of the Sun so far unexplored. To date, three have been completed and, in less than a year, in the magazine Nature there are already four publications that speak of unexpected discoveries.

NASA CEO of Science Announcement:

The first data from Parker Solar Probe are making us rediscover our star. In fact, observing the latter from so close to how it was done in previous missions is leading us to re-evaluate the way we have to consider the space environment, and is making us better understand how the sun affects our planet.

It is not easy for us down here to imagine how intense and “noisy” solar activity is: since it was born, the Sun emits particles that travel at the speed of light and billions of billions of magnetized material.

Together with the explosions that occur on its surface, these emissions are dangerous both for our planet and for the scientific activity that takes place in orbit. Indeed, astronauts and satellites orbiting the earth are continually influenced by solar activity, especially harmful to electronic equipment.

For all these factors, the main purpose of the Parker Solar Probe probe is to study solar activity from so close in order to improve the operational life of satellites around the earth and the quality of life of astronauts on the International Space Station.

The solar wind

One of the first details that the Parker Solar Probe probe gives us concerns the solar wind: what we see from the earth is simply an almost uniform bubble that we know how to carry the solar magnetic field and other material. However, we have so far been able to observe it when it had already traveled a hundred million kilometers. How much do we know about its origin and its acceleration mechanism?

It is precisely the Parker Solar Probe, which looks at the Sun so closely, to reveal what is happening. Just like the Sun itself, the solar wind is also made of plasma, that is, the gas in which the electrons are separated from the positive ions: the gas is globally neutral, but the particles that constitute it are charged.

The latter are yes free to wander inside the plasma and carry the electric and magnetic fields, but they are subject to real turbulence caused by sudden energy emissions inside the plasma itself: in this way the particles are accelerated, and the fields are subject to variation. The discovery is due to the tool FIELDS present on the probe.

A particular attitude has intrigued the scientists of the Parker Solar Probe team. The emission of the particles is not continuous and direct, but these are subject to accelerations and run through strange “coils” that sometimes cause them to go back: it is then the solar wind to put them in the direction of expulsion to definitively remove them.

Dust yes or dust no?

Another mystery about to be solved is that concerning cosmic powders: those which make up the planets, galaxies and more generally all the celestial bodies.

For years, scientists have assumed the existence of the so-called dust-free zone, i.e. a portion of space very close to the Sun which, due to the high temperatures, sees the sublimation of dust particles creating an area where, in fact, there is no dust!

This remained a theory until Parker Solar probe’s imaging tool, to great surprise, showed a considerable thinning of the volume of dust surrounding the Sun., just where scientists had imagined it.

In the first months of 2020, Parker Solar Probe will be conducted in areas that are ever closer to the Sun and completely unexplored, probably leading to confirmation of the existence of the dust-free zone.

Parker Solar Probe will travel ever closer

The approach of Parker Solar Probe to the Sun is as dangerous as it is precious: in addition to the above discoveries, new types of combustion between heavy elements have been identified, and therefore information that enriches the general picture of solar activity.

Even some phenomena of energy emission caused by the interaction between particles had been ignored. This is because, once you reach the earth’s surface, the particles have already disposed of the information, which therefore does not reach the instrumentation immediately outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

The shortest distance will be reached at about four million kilometers: from there Parker Solar Probe will observe how the rotation of the sun affects the emission of the particles.

What are the characteristics of our star? What is the future that awaits us? There are still 21 close encounters to reorder the puzzle pieces!

Source and details: NASA – https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13484