Coronavirus, vaccine works: “First tests are positive”

The US biotechnology company Moderna has announced that the first results of its experimentation on the potential vaccine for coronavirus have been “positive”. Phase 1 of clinical trials – it is explained – showed that people who underwent the trial developed antibodies in a similar way to Covid-19 patients who recovered.

The levels of antibodies detected in the first eight people who underwent clinical tests with mRNA-1273, explains Modern Society, which has its headquarters in Massachusetts, are equal to or higher than those found in patients recovered from Covid-19. In addition, the potential vaccine has so far shown to be “safe and well tolerated”, without presenting serious side effects. Moderna, which works with the National Institute of Allergy of Infectious Diseases led by virologist Anthony Fauci, will now start ‘phase 2’ of the trial and hopes to start with ‘phase 3’ in July.