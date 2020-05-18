NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101

The NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, Who helped pave the way for the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, left us this morning in theage of 101 years. It is the same American space agency, the NASA, to announce it with a post on social media.

Johnson’s key role at NASA was highlighted in the 2016 movie “The right to count“.

“Today we celebrate its 101 years of life and honor its excellence that has broken down racial and social barriers, “Said a NASA tweet.

We’re saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers: https://t.co/Tl3tsHAfYB pic.twitter.com/dGiGmEVvAW – NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020

President Barack Obama honored Johnson with the presidential medal of freedom in 2015.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine in another tweet called Katherine Johnson “un American hero“Whose” pioneering legacy will never be forgotten “.