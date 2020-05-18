Deepfake, Trump still starring in a new video

Donald Trump has re-shared via Twitter a meme that sees him as a protagonist, created thanks to the deepfake. It is a famous monologue taken from Independence Day, a 1996 science fiction film that tells of an imaginary alien invasion of Earth. During the weekend,. It is a famous monologue taken from Independence Day, a 1996 science fiction film that tells of an imaginary alien invasion of Earth. At one point actor Bill Pullman, who plays the president of the United States of America in the film, gives a motivational speech to the crowd, just before the final battle against the invading aliens. Twitter account managers “Mad Obamagate Liberals” have extrapolated the speech and replaced Trump’s face with that of the actor, using the deepfake technology, to then share it on the social network. Even the faces of some characters in the audience have been replaced with the features of various protagonists of American public life, from Ivanka Trump to Ted Cruz.

pic.twitter.com/L3sxMC9fXm – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

this is not a novelty: the aforementioned account is known to have supported Trump with other similar videos, such as what the US president sees as Superman. For the creators: the aforementioned account is known to have supported Trump with other similar videos, such as what the US president sees as Superman. The actors in the film, however, did not take the sharing of the content well via Twitter by Trump, and they have communicated it more or less surely. Vivica A. Fox, who plays Will Smith’s girlfriend in the film, lashed out against the President of the United States, claiming that the character’s courage and leadership do not belong to him. Bill Pullman, asked by the Hollywood Reporter, instead commented in a more sly way: “My voice belongs to none other than me, and I am not a candidate for president; at least not this year.”

PRETENDING U KNOW WHAT YOUR DOING ?? CANT BELIEVE U WOULD INSULT OUR CLASSIC FILM THIS WAY! BUT HEY! TYPICAL POS BEHAVIOR! U NEVER HAD THE LEADERSHIP OR COURAGE TO DO THIS ROLE! NEVER! 😡👎🏾👎🏾 https://t.co/OBjdRftYSx

– Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) May 17, 2020