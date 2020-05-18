Coronavirus also hinders NASA. Risk of delay for return to the moon

As of today, work in two NASA centers has been suspended due to the Coronavirus. A setback that could delay the return of astronauts to the Moon expected in 2024

The return to the moon may not be so close. Yesterday the NASA director ordered the temporary shutdown of two production plants after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The two plants are connected to the production and testing of the Space Launch System launcher and the Orion capsule, protagonists of the Artemis mission to bring astronauts back to the Moon.

THE 2024 OBJECTIVE

The coronavirus could therefore hinder NASA’s roadmap. The Trump administration had indeed set the target for the next moon landing by the end of 2024.

CLOSURES OF COVID-19 CENTERS

Yesterday, US space agency number one Jim Bridenstine announced that he was closing the Michoud Facility Assembly in New Orleans and the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the region.

“We understand that there will be impacts on NASA’s missions, but our top priority is the health and safety of NASA’s workforce,” said Bridenstine.

STOP STOP FOR THE SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM AND FOR THE ORION CAPSULE

The closures marked the latest in a series of setbacks that NASA faced in the development of its latest generation rocket, Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion capsule, intended for human missions to the Moon and Mars.

Bridenstine did not specify how long the arrest could last, but acknowledged that they should “temporarily suspend production and testing of SLS and Orion hardware”.

The work on SLS, led by Boeing as the first contractor, has been haunted by years of delays and nearly $ 2 billion in cost overhead. “It will be the most powerful rocket ever built, allowing for several exploration, science and security missions” as read on the Boeing website.

The engineers had transferred the first major phase of the SLS from Michoud to Stennis for a test fire, after which the plan was to take him to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for an unmanned test flight.

The launch has been scheduled for early next year. This mission, nicknamed Artemis 1, would be followed by a crewed trip around the Moon, before the first scheduled landing, Artemis 3, in 2024.

MARS ALSO GOES AWAY

The spread of the coronavirus could also jeopardize the launch of the Perseverance rover on Mars scheduled for this summer. The rover is currently located in the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, still open at the moment.

AS HAPPENED FOR THE ESA-ROSCOSMOS MISSION

European and Russian space agencies also had to deal with coronavirus. The joint Esa-Roscosmos ExoMars mission to study Mars scheduled for 2020 has been postponed. The ExoMars rover mission will not be launched in 2020 due to the lack of time to complete the completion and control activities of the main parts of the mission (the descent module and the rover).

The next take-off opportunity for the mission will only be possible in 780 days, i.e. in 2022, when the two planets will be close again.

