NASA puts its archive online for all the “Earthlings”

NASA has put its archive online for all the “Earthlings” who want to access it. Among the resources available from the American space agency, in the sectionthere are podcasts, games and e-books.

You can hear the adventures of the Apollo missions, discover the secrets of the most famous spaceport in the world located in Florida, the Kennedy Space Center, and the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and the weekly chronicles of everything that is happening at NASA, from new launches to new ones space projects.

You can browse the pages of books in electro format dedicated to the images of the Earth taken by satellites, up to the discoveries made by the Hubble Space Telescope on galaxies or the history of space exploration.

Some activities to do at home are aimed at children, like simulating a missile launch, building a habitat on the moon or your own spacecraft and solving puzzles. But they will also involve the rest of the family. There are even recipes for cooking stellar cookies.

Some content has always been online, others have only recently been added. The simulations of the moon landings and space companies are very interesting and, those who are passionate about the mysteries of the Universe, can always look at the NASA TV: when there are no live broadcasts for some launch or test or to follow the ISS (International Space Station) and show the images of the Earth seen from space, archive footage of the explorations are still shown.

To have fun there are many apps to download on your smartphone or tablet, from the solar system to map of the stars, from the augmented reality spacecraft at guided extraterrestrial visits with virtual reality that shows 360-degree images up to the backgrounds to take selfies.

Very useful to read are i advice from astronauts on how to live in community in a small space for a long time. For those who pass the test, there is even the possibility to send their application to work at NASA, where they are looking for new astronauts to send to the Moon and even to Mars.

IS, to celebrate the anniversary of the Hubble telescope, on the NASA website you can see what the telescope saw on the birthday of each of us. Just enter the date.