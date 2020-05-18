What voice does the universe have? NASA records the “song” of the stars: listening to believe

A truly galactic melody that captured in an image taken by the space telescope Hubble of the Nasa, as part of an observation program called “Relics” (Reionization Lensing Cluster Survey).A cluster of huge galaxies, 41 imagined to be precise, where the space starts to “sing” thanks to the variation in brightness of the stars that creates frequencies that are translated into sounds audible to the human ear.

Time flows from left to right and the frequency of sound changes from bottom to top, from 30 to 1,000 hertz: the objects visible in the photo are galaxies that host countless stars, while other single stars shine in the foreground,

The ones near the bottom of the image produce lower notes, while those near the top produce higher notes.

Stars and compact galaxies create clear and short tones, while sprawling spiral galaxies emit longer notes that change the ton and higher density of galaxies near the center of the image turns into medium tones about halfway through the video.