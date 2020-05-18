“The World Health Organization’s failure has risen in human life”

Read more in Calcalist:



The US Secretary of Health is launching a fierce offensive against the World Health Organization (WHO) and blames it on the spread of the plague worldwide.

Minister Alex Azar said today that the United Nations-run organization has failed to complete its primary mission in the face of the outbreak of the epidemic – obtaining virus information early.

“This failure has resulted in the loss of human life,” Ezer said on the first day of the two-day virtual conference initiated by the health organization.

“From what appears to be an attempt to hide the outbreak, at least one country member of the organization has made fun of the transparency obligation – the price that the whole world has paid for it is huge,” noted the US minister, who apparently referred to China.

“We saw how the health organization failed in its primary mission of sharing information and transparency while one member state was not acting in good faith. Such a thing should never be repeated,” Ezra added.

Alex Azar Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump has himself attacked the organization on several occasions, mainly because of his unforgiving attitude toward China and the praise he gave to the Chinese response to the plague. The president even halted US funding for the WHO last month, but last Saturday indicated he was considering repaying some of the funding.

Earlier during the conference, the Health Organization announced that it would indeed initiate a full independent review of its conduct during the epidemic, “at the earliest stage to suit.” At the same time, organization manager Tadros Avhnum Jibrisos urged world countries to continue to trust the WHO and continue to fund it.

“The world does not need a different program, system, mechanism, committee or organization. It needs to strengthen, adopt and fund the system and organizations it has. Including the WHO,” said Jibrisos. “Never lacking the tools, science, or resources needed to make it safer in the face of epidemics. What it lacks is the commitment to use these tools, science and resources. It needs to change and it has to change today.”

