Radiography of the Crab Nebula – Space & Astronomy

This is the same technology as the future instruments of Ixpe (Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer), the X-ray satellite of NASA and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) which will be launched in 2021. “PolarLight confirms the potential of the new technique and opens the way to its promising future developments ”, reads a joint note from Inaf and Infn. “The mission’s technological success is the culmination of a long research program that has made it possible to bring new Italian technology to space for the first time”.
Launched on October 28, 2018, the PolarLight space mission, the result of a collaboration between Italy and China and led by Hua Feng, of the Tsinghua University in Beijing, has studied the heart of the Crab nebula, which houses a pulsar. It is a neutron star that shines on a regular basis like a cosmic beacon and whose density is so high that a teaspoon of matter of this star has a mass equal to one billion tons, almost as much as 170 million elephants.
