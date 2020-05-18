Radiography of the Crab Nebula – Space & Astronomy

It is an explosion of colors, the X-ray of the Crab nebula, the most famous of the nebulae that shines like 75,000 Sun-like stars more than 6,500 light-years from Earth. The image was obtained thanks to the Italian technique successfully tested on board the small Chinese satellite PolarLight. Published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the result was obtained thanks to the technique developed in twenty years by the Pisa section of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) and by the Institute of Space Astrophysics and Planetology of Rome of the National Institute of Astrophysics (Iaps-Inaf).

This is the same technology as the future instruments of Ixpe (Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer), the X-ray satellite of NASA and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) which will be launched in 2021. “PolarLight confirms the potential of the new technique and opens the way to its promising future developments ”, reads a joint note from Inaf and Infn. “The mission’s technological success is the culmination of a long research program that has made it possible to bring new Italian technology to space for the first time”.

Launched on October 28, 2018, the PolarLight space mission, the result of a collaboration between Italy and China and led by Hua Feng, of the Tsinghua University in Beijing, has studied the heart of the Crab nebula, which houses a pulsar. It is a neutron star that shines on a regular basis like a cosmic beacon and whose density is so high that a teaspoon of matter of this star has a mass equal to one billion tons, almost as much as 170 million elephants.