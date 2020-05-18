A connection found between Saudi soldier and Al Qaeda, who killed 3 people in the US naval base

It turned out that there was a connection between the Saudi soldier who launched an armed attack at the Pensacola naval base of the United States (USA) and Al Qaeda last December.

An official who stated that he was not authorized to speak about the hadith and made an anonymous statement said that the American Federal Bureau of Research (FBI) reached the phone of Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who organized the attack, and determined that he had a relationship with Al Qaeda.

Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray are preparing to hold a press conference to announce developments on the attack at the Naval Air Station Pensacola. The FBI refused to make any statements before the conference.

The FBI had asked Apple to share data on two iPhone phones belonging to the Saudi soldier who organized the attack. However, Apple claimed that one of the phones had been damaged by bullets by Alshamrani after an armed clash, which led to the re-emergence of the data privacy war between the parties.

Police officers explained that Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani visited the September 11 Memorial in New York City during the Thanksgiving weekend holiday, and that the attack made anti-American and Israeli postings on social media only two hours before the attack, so they did not doubt that the attacker adopted the jihadist ideology.

Alshamrani, in the US for military training, carried out an armed attack on a navy in the state of Florida, killing 3 soldiers and injuring 8 people.

In the investigation opened after the incident, it was decided that 21 Saudi military students should be sent back to their countries as a result of jihadist or anti-American posts found on their social media pages or when they came into contact with child pornography.