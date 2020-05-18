Interesting image in the USA! Tires solution to social distance

The efforts of the coronavirus to normalize life in the central US in the world continue. Most state governors are opening businesses looking socially to revive the economy. Restaurants and cafes in the USA started to operate again with the social distance rule and limited capacity. A restaurant in the city of Ocean City, one of the tourist attractions of the USA, found a creative solution for social distance. In the sea restaurant of the city, Fish Tales, customers entering the inner tube (tube) can eat in their restaurant by maintaining the social distance at their tables with the 4-wheeled mechanism. Customers can easily eat at their tables by placing their food and drink in places around the tubs.

While the special tables of the restaurant attracted great attention, they were among the interesting solutions to the coronavirus. While no one can approach anyone more than 90 centimeters, the two people who enter the separate tables are 180 centimeters apart.