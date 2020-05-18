Forgotten coronavirus measures in Germany last – minute World News

The sunny weather Sunday in the German city of Frankfurt for a holiday and the opportunity of citizens who ignored the social distance, many people flocked to the shores of the main river of the city. Living in Frankfurt the river Main in the evening hours yesterday wandering around Sefa asiloz cell phone recording with his images, ‘the Germans forgot coronavirus precautions?’ the question brought to mind. Sunday a holiday and hundreds of citizens who have the opportunity of good weather, groups in both shores of the river were flocking to.

SOCIAL DISTANCE IS ALSO NOT THE MASK WEARER

Disregard of the rule of the video image while reflecting the social distance is considered, although he has spent time in groups of people where wearing a mask is seen. Some of the people who did spend your free time hiking on the edge of the river, and some lie in the grass and guneslendi. Those who sit in crowded groups and those who dance to the music, as well as the river was frequented by crowds of fishermen. While some people swimming in the river, while viewing the boats in the river turlayan was in a playful manner.