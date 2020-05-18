The Cabinet meeting has started? When President Erdogan, at what time the statement?

The meeting will be held today and a new cabinet. 8 headed by President Erdogan. again, very important decisions in the cabinet will be shared with the public. Eagerly waiting for the results of the meeting and the citizens ‘cabinet when the meeting starts? When President Erdogan will make a statement?’ question searching for an answer to.

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN, TO TALK ABOUT WHEN?

8 under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. times 15.30 teleconference, which will be collected by the method of waters to begin the presidential cabinet, as soon as the meeting ends, President Erdogan’s speech is expected to make.

4 DAYS OF HOLIDAY BAN

Curfew restrictions will be applied also on the agenda at the meeting will be on holidays next week.

Fearing that science will be protected and a warning from the Council of social distance metropoles during Ramadan, four-day curfew is expected the decision to be taken.

On the eve of Eid that falls on Saturday starting May 23, 24, 25, 26 May the decision is considered final in the history of curfew restrictions.

At the meeting, especially after the holidays, the holiday season, which is expected to start a movement and measures to be taken in the tourism areas will also be discussed.

DATE TRAVEL BAN WILL BE LIFTED

A travel ban may or may not be completely removed as of the 28th of May, it is stated that in only a few provinces can be applied.

In the first place rather than travel by private car plane, train, bus in a controlled manner in a step in the direction of travel can be evaluated.

In the Cabinet issues will be evaluated and a decision will be made about all these travel bans.