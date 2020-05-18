Coronavirus Tuscany, the data from the may 18: the new positive 13 – Chronicle

Florence, 18 may 2020 – In Tuscany are 9.961 cases of positivity to the Coronavirus,In the day of yesterday, it has been analyzed a small number of swabs for confirmation of the serological tests positive and, among these, there was no evidence of any new positive case. The new cases are 0.1% higher compared to the total of the previous day.

The healed grow 3.8% and reached 6.399 (the 64.2% of total cases). The tests performed have reached 205.201, 1.179 compared to yesterday, those discussed today are 2.075. The currently positive today, 2.573, 8.2% less than yesterday. There were 5 new deaths: 3 men and 2 women with an average age of 83,8 years. These are the data – make sure at 12 pm today on the basis of the requirements of the National Civil Protection – related to the trend of the epidemic in the region.

Below are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday, remembering that they refer not to the province of residence but to that in which it was made the diagnosis. Are 3.406 cases total to date to Florence (3 more than yesterday), 551 the Lawn, 661, Pistoia, 1.043 in Massa Carrara, 1.352 Lucca (4 or more), 880, Pisa (2 more), 542 to Livorno (1 more), 674 in Arezzo (3), 430 Siena, 422, Grosseto (1 more). Three more, then, the cases found today in the Asl Centre, 7 in the North West, 3 in the South east. Tuscany is confirmed in the 10° place in Italy as the number of cases, with approximately 267 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (the Italian average is about 373,5 x 100,000, as of yesterday). The provinces of the notification with the highest rates are in Massa Carrara with 535 cases x 100.000 inhabitants, Lucca, 349, Florence, 337, Siena with 161.









Overall, 2.310 people are in isolation at homesince they have the mild symptoms, which do not require hospital care or are free of symptoms (less than 211 than yesterday, less than the 8.4%). Are 8.945 (less 150 than yesterday, less than 1.6% of) the people, too isolated from one another, in active surveillance because they had contact with infected people (local health Centre 4.204), North West 4.227, South East 514). You still reduce the patients in the beds dedicated to patients Covid, which are now a total of 263, 18 in the past (minus 6.4 percent), of which 66 are in the icu (less than 1 compared to yesterday).

The people healed rose to 6.399 (more 237 than yesterday, 3.8% higher): 1.639 people, “clinically cured” (54 people, more than yesterday, or 3.4%), which have become that is asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 4.760 (+183 persons, or 4.0%) declared to be healed of all the effects, the so-called cures viral, with double negative pad.









There were 5 new deaths: 3 men and 2 women with an average age of 83,8 years. In relation to the province of notification of death, 3 people died in the province of Florence, 1 in Lucca, 1 to Pisa. Are 989 the deceased from the beginning of the epidemic thus divided: 355 Florence, 45 to Lawn, 78, Pistoia, 141, Massa Carrara, 133 Lucca, 82 Pisa, 55 in Livorno, 45 in Arezzo 28, Siena, 19, Grosseto, 8 people have died on tuscan soil, but were residents outside the region. The crude rate of mortality in tuscany (number died/resident population) for Covid-19 is 26.5 x 100,000 residents, against 52.9 x 100,000 Italian average (12th region). With regard to the provinces, the mortality rate the highest is found in Massa Carrara (72,4 x 100,000), Florence (35.1 x 100,000) and Lucca (34,3 x 100,000), the lowest in Grosseto (8,6 x 100,000).