Slide the step 2 for the fields of Lombardy, the protest of the managers: “Now we are treated us like transparency”

If the government has granted to reopen on the 25th of may, we thought the governor Fountain to postpone the workouts. “It was ready the mail for our 35 thousand members in Milan, l’invio was stopped just in time,” he says to Tgcom24 l’ad GetFit. And in reality, most small…
“There therein as the most dangerous from the point of view of the coronavirus, but we are confident – concludes. – Our members pawing for back to train and, in the meantime, we seek to offer our services via the Web and through our social pages, waiting to re-open our doors”.
“If you really had our health at the centre of policies, then I think that you should start over again all in September”, says De Donato, who with his boxing gym is also a centre of social aggregation and cultural hub for the suburbs of milan via Padova.
“The slippage changes us a little – more precise. – With the closure activities, we can somehow reduce expenses, and turn to those who rent the premises, while re-opening, however, half-displeased with my subscribers and will not come subscriptions but help from members to move forward”. “And yet,” she recalls, also the Municipality considers us a pole with the important social in our neighborhood; it happens then that as individuals we are left alone by the State. Also the Dl Raise on your rent, where is it?”.
Gabriella Persian
Source link
https://www.tgcom24.mediaset.it/cronaca/lombardia/slitta-la-fase-2-per-le-palestre-della-lombardia-la-protesta-dei-gestori-ora-siamo-trattati-noi-come-untori_18426141-202002a.shtml