Slide the step 2 for the fields of Lombardy, the protest of the managers: “Now we are treated us like transparency”

“We are ready, we are organized, we have sanitized spaces and equipment, and the news of the postponement of our phase 2 has not been able to generate in us disappointment,” continues to Tgcom24 Leardi. “Basically, we’ll get to 100 days of closing, with a budget situation is dramatic: cleared three months of revenue and costs reduced by 45% to 50%”, he adds.

“There therein as the most dangerous from the point of view of the coronavirus, but we are confident – concludes. – Our members pawing for back to train and, in the meantime, we seek to offer our services via the Web and through our social pages, waiting to re-open our doors”.

“If you really had our health at the centre of policies, then I think that you should start over again all in September”, says De Donato, who with his boxing gym is also a centre of social aggregation and cultural hub for the suburbs of milan via Padova.

“The slippage changes us a little – more precise. – With the closure activities, we can somehow reduce expenses, and turn to those who rent the premises, while re-opening, however, half-displeased with my subscribers and will not come subscriptions but help from members to move forward”. “And yet,” she recalls, also the Municipality considers us a pole with the important social in our neighborhood; it happens then that as individuals we are left alone by the State. Also the Dl Raise on your rent, where is it?”.

