Commodore Cihat Yayci resigned: ‘my honor, my pride was hurt’

Taken from the post of the general staff and staff of the Naval Forces placed at the disposal of Commodore Jihad Yayci resigned.

Sea is shown as disputed with the architect of the treaty, but last Friday is the daytaken from the postCommodoreresigned today.

A Spokesman For The Ankara Representative Of The Newspaper Respect Öztürk‘e-speaking, Yayci the reasons for his resignation “My honor, my pride is hurt” said the words.

Former AK Party deputy Mehmet Metiner personal Twitter account of his share in yayci “Never in my resignation By our president is not a response. With him my loyalty will continue throughout my life. Unfounded allegations to me caliper the true face will be revealed of the Qur’an” was said.

1 – the news of jihad’s resignation yayci is true. I spoke to him. Is said: “My resignation is not a response by our president never. A lifetime of my loyalty to him will continue. Caliper with unsubstantiated claims of the Quran the true face will be revealed to me.” pic.twitter.com/Bvydna5kAU

— Mehmet Metiner (@MetinerBasin) May 18, 2020

The resignation was accepted

Ministry Of National Defense a statement by Commodore stated that yayci approved the resignation of Jihad.

He would be the age for promotion

Yayci will be collected in the month of August for promotion to a higher rank Of The Supreme Military Council‘or (AGE) would be. However, they are investigated in accordance with the law, this can’t get there until the process is over.

Yayci, members of the public in the cleaning of the benchmark is shown as the most effective FETO ‘PHOTOMETER‘all had developed.