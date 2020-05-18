Premier League | OFFICIAL: approved return to practice

The twenty clubs in the Premier have approved the return to training. Details

LONDON (England) – The teams of the The Premier League can back to train, it is now official. The 20 clubs of the English top flight have approved in fact, the return to training. You will be starting tomorrow, Tuesday, 19 mayin small groups.

Here is the official note to the Premier: “Today, shareholders have voted unanimously to return to training for small groups by tomorrow afternoon. (…) The first step of the protocol ‘Return to Training allows teams to train while maintaining social distance. The contact is not even allowed. This first phase has been agreed in consultation with the players, the managers, the doctors of Premier League clubs, independent experts and government. The rigorous medical protocols to the highest level to ensure that all to return to training in the safest environment possible. The health and well-being of all participants are the priorities of the Premier, and the return to a safe training will be a gradual process (…)”.

ALSO READ >>> The Premier League, the OFFICIAL agreement for the expiring contracts