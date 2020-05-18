Volkswagen stops the delivery of the Golf

– Hard times for. After the temporary interruption of production at Wolfsburg due to a lack of demand, the German house is blocking the deliveries of its famous compact generation after that is was a software problem in some vehicles. This is stated in the agency Reuters where it is stated that the software in question is the one that enables the emergency call function, among other things, expressly required by the regulations in the EU from 2018.

WAITING FOR THE NEW SOFTWARE – Volkswagen has to clarify that in the next few days will decide how to act on the specimens involved. At the moment the company is not able to say how many vehicles are interested in the problem, the reason for which it is not yet clear if there will also be a reminder for those Golf already delivered that need ofsoftware update. The cars already built are still in warehouses waiting to be installed at the rear of the update before being delivered.

DEBUT TROUBLED – We remind you that the eighth generation of the Golf it has a cockpit, fully digital, capable of ensuring a high degree of permanent connectivity. A the level of sophistication that obviously is causing a series of problems technical. Problems that, among other things, caused significant delays in the launch phase of the vehicle. It is expected that the software update will be available between the 15th and the 21st of June. As we noted at the beginning, for the new Golf this is a wonderful debut troubled, for in the last week Volkswagen he had communicated the cancellation of any temporary shift on its production line in Wolfsburg (here the news), precisely because of the weak demand in this period, scourged by the pandemic coronavirus.

> Update – Also the Skoda has stopped the deliveries of the Octavia for the same reason, while Audi and Seat are checking their A3 and Leon. All these cars share the platform, and have the same electronic systems.