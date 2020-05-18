Di Maio, Italy ready for the arrival of tourists – the Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, 18 MAY – “From the 3rd of June Italy will start at
360 degrees. You can move between the regions and we are ready to
welcome to the security of european citizens want to pass
their holidays in Italy. Our facilities are ready,
prepared and avant-garde”. So the minister Luigi Di Maio
turning to the counterparts of some Eu Countries, including Germany and
Austria in a summit on tourism flows. “It is inadmissible
that there are black list among Eu Countries. If we do not change direction,
there will be a series economic impact on the tourism sector of
all the european Countries, not only Italy”.
