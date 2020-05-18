Di Maio, Italy ready for the arrival of tourists – the Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, 18 MAY – “From the 3rd of June Italy will start at

360 degrees. You can move between the regions and we are ready to

welcome to the security of european citizens want to pass

their holidays in Italy. Our facilities are ready,

prepared and avant-garde”. So the minister Luigi Di Maio

turning to the counterparts of some Eu Countries, including Germany and

Austria in a summit on tourism flows. “It is inadmissible

that there are black list among Eu Countries. If we do not change direction,

there will be a series economic impact on the tourism sector of

all the european Countries, not only Italy”.