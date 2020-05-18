Persistently don’t listen to news alerts on last minute…! Again you might have iftar! Online

- Persistently don’t listen to news alerts on last minute…! Again you might have iftar! Haberturk
- They gave iftar dinner, 13 people infected by the coronavirus Officers
- Last minutes! Corona virus-infected 13 people iftar dinner to Nationality knuckles
- 13 people infected by the coronavirus Haberturk knuckles to the iftar dinner
- Disregard and ignore warnings and ban people infected with coronavirus collective Iftar 13 – last minute SonDakika.com
- Google News in the App News show all related
Source link
https://www.haberturk.com/son-dakika-haberler-uyarilari-israrla-dinlemiyorlar-yine-iftarda-bulasti-2683704