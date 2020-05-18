The champion at the Mille Amir Eshel will serve as CEO of the Defense Ministry – News security.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided today (Monday) to appoint the champion at the Mille Amir Eshel, commander of the Air Force and head of Planning Department former CEO of the Defense Ministry.

Eshel will commence in the role in the next few days. With the advent pass Eshel overlap neatly with the CEO, the outgoing champion at the Mille’ Odie person.

Gantz met earlier with the man, said: “I have received a request from Odie to retire and thanked him on behalf of myself and all the citizens of Israel on the service over many years. I and known each other for many years. I am most appreciative of the manner in which he managed and manages the office and the achievements to which he came.

“Odie has contributed greatly to Israel’s security over the years and I’m sure he will continue to contribute also in the future. I asked my heart and was glad to get his consent to continue to accompany me on my logging for the job”, said the minister of Defense.

Udi Adam was appointed to the position in May of 2016, by then Defense Minister Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon. He has served in the role under three defense ministers – more Avigdor Lieberman, Benjamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett.

A person carrying out, for the first time in the history of the Ministry of Defense, a multi-year plan (see”Q)-to-10 years in the fields of R & D, הלווינות, Foreign Relations, infrastructure, support in purchasing blue white, and more. He completed the privatization of IMI and has led to moves for strengthening and maintaining the military industry, under the agreement, the MOU with the United States.

During his tenure, reached the export security of the state of Israel, to a peak of more than $ 9 billion. During his four years as CEO, the Foreign Ministry more than 100 billion NIS to purchasing industries and suppliers Israelis (an average of 25 billion NIS purchased in a year). A man souped up dramatically the willingness of the Defense Ministry of emergency situations. Some of the processes reflected in the treatment of the Ministry of defense in a crisis הקורונה.

“I finished four years of tenure with a sense of satisfaction about the realization of many moves, who have contributed to The ויתרמו the security of the state of Israel and would continue to project on the strength of the IDF,” said the man. “I am grateful to all defense ministers on freedom of action and great confidence they gave me. I want to thank the employees of the Ministry of Defense Management Office for their professional and dedication to the extraordinary, so unique to this ministry. I’m sure that you continue to reach out to all Mission National ותובילו the office for many achievements”.

