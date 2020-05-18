Turkish cargo starts to Izmir

The highest growth rate among the 25 best air cargo carriers in capturing the Turkish Airlines (thy) Turkish cargo, the cargo brand, 28th May time be on a plane to Izmir every day plans.

Aegean fresh fruit and Vegetable Exporters ‘ Union organized by care assistant in a video conference General Turhan Turkish cargo, the cargo vice president of sales Ahmet Kaya, Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Antalya, Adana provinces Cargo airline cargo Managers answered questions about fresh fruit and vegetable exporters, the epidemic process discussed.

Who was the moderator of the meeting, the Aegean fresh fruit and Vegetable Exporters ‘ Association president Hayrettin Aircraft, Turkish cargo during the corona virus by increasing the number of flights in order to meet all the needs of exporters of manufacturer and export in Turkey Solution Partner continues to be said.

Of travel restrictions brought in due to the corona virus, while reducing the traffic of passenger planes, cargo planes who brings the intensity on the side of the plane, “Cargo aircraft, cargo airplanes in Turkish Airlines passenger fleet as well as moving. 6th largest in the world. air cargo Turkish Cargo, which has the capacity to transport our products to many countries with shelf life quickly with a minimum of added value we are sending. The number of trips unit prices and costs as it expands to more reasonable levels will come. 6 213 thousand tons in 2019 in exchange for 19 million 761 thousand dollar fresh fruit and vegetable product moved through the air. Last year, through the air on the basis of 2018, according to the value of fresh fruit and vegetable exports showed an increase of 9 percent,” he said.

4 million 309 thousand Hong Kong dollars in the first place

Through the air most of fruit and vegetable exports 4 million 309 thousand dollars, who said that the plane was made in Hong Kong, Hong Kong with 2 million 525 thousand dollars for Norway, Norway, with 1 million 656 thousand dollars, followed by Singapore, said: “China to 1 million 337 thousand dollars was exported. Air France cargo exports US $ 1 million in fifth place with you. With the expansion of its flight network Turkish Airlines, Turkish cargo heightens the impact of international markets. Sunday us so our network is expanding. Air fresh fruit and vegetable exports last year by $ 10 million in cherry exports in the first place with 23 per cent in 2018 on the basis of the amount according to the value on the basis of 53 percent. Our second product was a mushroom exports 2 million 349 thousand dollars. With exports rising from 7 percent in 2019 figs 2 million was achieved profit of $ 569 thousand.”

Recently China, Taiwan and South Korea who opened cherry exports in the Plane, “prior to the outbreak, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, the Far East and mainly south east Asia for two Ur-Ge project we had. Turkish Cargo is performing right now entering into a process of normalization in South Korea twice a week,” he said.

For the first time on the 28th of May

Turkish cargo regional director Faik Sea, Izmir was planned to be time every day explaining that a plane on 28 May, said: “wide-body if from here to Istanbul will be able to send close to 30 tonnes. The need for this capacity will also relax a bit. For sensitive products, we will give you the capacity to be a priority for fresh fruit and vegetables. Additional flights or increases in the volume of trade with China in exports will put the cherry charter. This year it’s a long shot, but I think we can do in the coming years depending on demand growth in charter operations. Our entire operation at a single airport in a compact manner continues. The problems will decrease. In the case of the disinfection process by applying our fish in Izmir palette and we removed our loads. To reduce the effects of corona virus, the disinfection of housing will pursue a protection that was 30 days. Approved by the Ministry of Health process for the first time in Izmir was performed. This cross-contamination makes it possible to prevent. The virus does not pass to the other side.”

Aircraft products without breaking the cold chain will be installed

An area of 731 square meters in Izmir with a capacity of 3 878 thousand cubic meters of cold storage was completed in the month of February explaining that the Marine Faik said: “by the size of the region of 20-25 years means that Izmir will meet the need for cold storage. When we include edible stores near 4 thousand cubic metres of cold air have a tank. The products the X-ray machine and taken directly to the store when we run it’s not breaking the cold chain. We’re going to shoot it with special equipment under the plane and guided them to our demands. Products without breaking the cold chain will be installed on the aircraft. Warehouse is between 0 and 8 degrees. In the second phase we have a plan for turned. Minus the grade, we’ll do it too. The first project we thought in the cold air. However, if you do it makes icing in cold weather, minus degrees, we need to use him in a separate room.”

Additional time on the agenda for South Korea

Turkish cargo care, assistant general Turhan, “the increasing demand of cherries to South Korea flights if you have at least the additional time period of up to one month will be the most intense place we support. Aegean Exporters ‘ Union we receive the fruits of the work for 3-4 years. The start of exports of cherries to China last year in the month of June we caught up with this increase by continuing to air cargo, we’ll take in fresh fruit exports higher. Passenger planes begins in June. Link with all world countries. we provide The shelf life of products such as fresh fruits and vegetables, less higher cost. So, capacity and price as fresh fruit and we’re moving to the private sector,” he said.