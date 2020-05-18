Rome, the fans: “Zaniolo and Pilgrims incedibili! But Petrachi that is to Trigoria?”

ROME – Woe to him who touches Zaniolo and Pilgrims. But also Mancini and Diawara. The fans in revolt (but only on the social) for the possible sales of talents the Romeincreasingly with the accounts in the red. To frighten, inevitably, the result of the season released by the club three days ago: the debt the financial statements are arrived at 278,5 million euro, an increase of approximately 60 million compared to June 30, 2019. Numbers care, as well as the solutions to be able to stem the bleeding of the coffers giallorossi after the freezing of the negotiation with the group Friedkin for the sale of the club.

At this time the only solution practicable to raise the budget (waiting for the resumption of the championship and the run desperate to the area Champions) is the usual trading of players. Sell, exchange, accumulate capital gains, buy at bargain prices or searching for new loans of players potentially good but finished at the edge.

A disaster for Fonsecawho would have wanted to keep the pink b to continue his path (in this season full of obstacles and try to reach in time certain athletic goals. So it will not be less than moves tail “spotted cat”like the one he had tried Sabatini (without success) not to sell Up.

Rome, the fans: “Zaniolo and Pilgrims incedibili!”

For the technical Zaniolo and Pilgrims are incedibili, as well as for the fans. Of course, a little bit less for Petrachi and Fiengathe latter to work to make ends meet and avoid the two sales painful: “Not sell them, please evitateci this yet another disappointment!”. The fans on social they are not accepting well the latest news on the front of the transfer window, already from the release of the budget they understood that the air pulls at Trigoria. “But it would still be an own-goal financial – comments Philip on Facebook -. Pilgrims go away for a ridiculous sum, thirty million payable in two years. Zaniolo, instead, would be devalued by the emergency Coronavirus and sold at 30% less of its actual rating. Consider at least this for not giving it!”. Philip he did the mathas well as many fans that – inevitably – to feed their passion for football they are forced to turn in the much-despised “fans-accountants”: “Have you considered the fact that giving one of Zaniolo and Pilgrims, or all two, there would be a loss in income of the sponsor and merchandising? We buy the magliatta Pastor or Perotti? Ve good one of Dzeko, but he’s 34 years old… The name behind the jersey still counts for us and for investors”the post Emanuele.

Rome, the fans: “But Petrachi what we’re doing?”

Then there is those who ask for one effort more the direction sports to be able to sell those players not the most useful in the cause box, thus saving the best prospects: “There are at least ten redundancies in Rome, without considering those that are on loan this season. Petrachi must succeed in all the ways to sell them, not the best of the rose. Otherwise we’re doing? It must be his job to be able to sell the players that don’t need it, otherwise we’re doing?”. The series “good they are all to yield the best”and this is also the opinion of Lorenzo: “In its second year of Rome Petrachi must demonstrate that they are deserving of the place. Sell the ‘waste’ and keep the jewelry. Otherwise, take a sports director of the c series that can operate in the same way”. The speech is clearthe fans will expect more from Rome, especially from Petrachito keep in the pink Zaniolo and Pilgrims.

