Again there have been cases in 70 schools from the perspective of coronavirus in France

France, a new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) is facing a new crisis in the epidemic. In the fight against the epidemic in the country on May 11 closed schools reopened. France’s Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer in a statement to the French media, the schools contaminated to 70 coronavirus was reported.

Virus identified schools was closed again, announcing that the minister Blanquer, “Given that the incubation period of the virus is a few days, people the school the re-opening of a high probability of being infected before, “he said.

The minister Blanquer, the number of teachers and students shared information regarding the situation.

Families won’t send their children to school

In France last week, about 40 thousand primary school and kindergarten were re-opened, and were allowed to have 15 students in the class.

Blanquer Minister, stated that about 30 percent of the students back to school. The government forced parents to send their children to school did not.

On the other hand, in France today, the capital except for Paris, the virus is less affected by “Yesil” secondary schools in the region re-opened.

