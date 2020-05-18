Turkey’s troubles wouldn’t be a cure for the Finland model?

LEVENT GÜLTEKIN

Democracy and dictatorship in the 1930s in Europe there are two countries that have managed to save the wind blow.

One of them, the other one in Belgium and Finland.

In Finland, 1929, the Lapua movement comes to power.

First, the communists in an effort to a political ban, and enjoys support from the opposition in this regard taking the step.

The fascist Lapua movement, which is the place the foot thoroughly, Italy’s fascist leader Mussolini in the country is organizing a walk and admire the large scale and the Social Democratic Party is targeting at this time.

During this walk, requests are not accepted when violence is declaring that they wanted to.

Afterwards, Lapua gangs affiliated with the movement; trade unionists, politicians, civil socialist thousand people they’re missing.

The situation increasingly out of control in the country who realize that Finland is a fascist dictatorship being established opposition parties come together with an interesting method.

Politicians from different parties of the opposition members resigned from the party of legality movement, and they’re setting up.

Movement has a single purpose: to rebuild and to revitalize Democracy.

The movement of legality, the leader of the opposition produced by Twitter, the social support received and the impact of unity is forcing the government to call early elections behind.

The winner of the legality of Finland’s democracy movement, the first selection with this method is saving.

Well, a similar model can be applied in Turkey?

CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in a recent statement, he said he needed to the front of Turkey’s democracy.

All these calls from the parties but it’s not a concrete step forward, you’re just saying that.

Without a doubt, the difficulties that come together in different parties, members of opposition parties, their own differences have a great impact of making a subject of debate.

How will be gathered? A facade of democracy will be created exactly? Technically, the parties will be attending this reunion and how this cohesion around key principles, which will be provided?

Have not had a healthy response to all these questions, unfortunately, because a concrete step cannot be taken.

A similar method could be implemented in Turkey I thought when I read the Finland model.

“It’s not easy” I hear you ask.

I’m aware that nothing is easy.

Now disengaged from politics but de facto the situation in the country makes it imperative that the opposition and achieve the impossible.

Because of the ground, destroyed by the political power, democracy, law, shelved in its entirety, the only guy in the country while establishing the regime, moreover, as a result of the regime change alone where any asset cannot in the middle of a party while to count the votes, everything is normal, to pretend that politics can be done in the country is not understandable.

While this is the situation, the opposition parties put aside their differences and come together around this dilemma together and the country is stuck out from the most basic principles they need to follow a common policy.

The collaboration there is no other way. Otherwise, the country will become a major impossible to be dragged to destruction and the situation.

Well how is this model implemented in Turkey?

Prompts you for a name of the output movement or the democracy movement.

A motion to be established, all will join this movement and some politicians from the opposition parties resign from the party.

It’s not just the politicians, young people and women from all sections of society take an active role is to be converted into a structure that can.

All the opposition parties are also given the approval of the head of the movement, a name will be looking hot.

Which values will be gathered around?

The party programs of the opposition parties to examine and when we look at the discourse, it is possible for water to come together around values.

1 – pluralist democracy

2 – the legislative and executive branches are separate, that achieving balance control of a strong parliamentary system

3 – independent and impartial judiciary

4 – Liberal secularism

Whole different discussion outside of this article, four topics will be shelved and priorities in the process of transition will be made the subject of discussion.

Such a move, how can they help?

The opposition of the current administration can be effective in the face of the most basic reasons why the priority of each party is different and these differences one by the power of be used as an element of a conflict.

Under the umbrella of a movement to gather the policy will nullify the use of power differences in conflict transformation.

A Union Social will consist of both objective and emotion to the Union of both will be provided.

The struggle of the party or something, or something a part of society, not a power struggle, the struggle for democracy will be shown together for a given to the community.

Party members, the opposition, the non-party masses between the mess, detachment would be resolved.

On the other hand, in opposition to the Union of style and method will be provided.

Us and them, you will eliminate the distinction; democracy, Law, Justice all those in favor of and those in favour of authoritarian rule in the country and the only significant distinction will be so.

Produced from all materials and documents delivered to the center of the movement supporters of all the parties in the society, members, voters to take an active role.

Above all, the religious-atheist, head-head off, Alevi-Sunni and all the people and countries of different identities will gather under one roof for the same purpose.

Democratic peace the power of compelling public policy, facilitate the formation method.

The ruling does have a policy against such a move?

My personal opinion after this time the government said What, on what they’re doing has a value.

According to the power that will likely take the attitude, policy-making need to get rid of the weakness.

The move would do against anti government propaganda, that will occur due to the wave of excitement in the community seytanlastirma of policies that would have no impact I think.

Well, the opposition can such a move?

They have set up. They have to create this unity. They need to take the risk.

Stable, strong, brave, they have to move into politics.

They came to the country they had abandoned the interests of his own party they must give back to the community.

I couldn’t breathe because of the country they came. There is a serious damage and decay in every field. Death’s list as announced on their TV screens, according to a person determined by the attitude of the institutions of democracy, law that gave his last breath of the rack removed, ultimately millions of people squirming in the grip of poverty, there is a table.

They can’t stay more spectators to this table, shouldn’t be.

Otherwise she will be late, gradually the ground to create this union will be lost entirely.