coronavirus, plan, already prepared on the 31st of January – Free Daily

Does not appear every night on tv, not external on the social, does not participate in the usual derby among the fanatics of the closures to the bitter end and the aperturisti of “much” is little more than an’ influence’. But Francesca Russo has saved the Veneto region, and if this statement seems exaggerated, it is enough to observe the trend of the infection in the region, which had the first died of Coronavirus in Italy: yesterday, there were only 48 patients in the icu, 4.196 those in isolation in the home (-63, compared to Friday), 618 patients of the less. Thirteen deaths in one day, and 1.781 in total, but are growing also resigned, 3.161 (+19). Then c’ is the extraordinary number of swabs carried out: 497.045 those made so far, 11,139 more if compared to the last bulletin. It is true, the emergency is not over, but the numbers say that from parts of the Serenissima, the virus has lost power and do not mourn the many victims, as in Lombardy, there are inchiesteper deaths in homes for the elderly. The story, the game almost of the time in the two regions, has had a development very different, and if today we told of the Veneto model is not only a question of geography or size of the territory.





Already on the 17th of April, the governor Luca Zaia was “ahead” compared to colleagues: “For us, the lockdown does not exist any more,” he announced. In advance of the Phase 2, on spacing, on the return to normality. A seer? No, simply the administrator of a breed that is not so far away, or hire task force with consultants super paid listened to the advice of “his” doctor, Francesca Russo, head of the department of prevention, Veneto region.

An employee, not an external one. A lady in sicily that has made inroads (metaphorically) in the heart of the league’s most quoted of the moment because instead of wasting time arguing with the protocols of others, before the others in the plan, anti-Covid.

It was the 31st of January and no one from the government had imagined the effect the tsunami, a pandemic would be unleashed in our Country. No one had thought of really what to do when the virus would manifest with violence, while the Russian, which is responsible for the protection of the community from the health risks, it is applied immediately with your team: the work to prepare the buffers, isolation, trust, and look for the patient 0.

CRISANTI IN THE TEAM

Of course, in the winning team of Zaia is including professor Andrea Crisanti, the super virologist who played an important role in the emergency management Covid, but he came later. “The mother of this plan is dr. Francesca Russo”, does not stop to remark on the president. So if tomorrow, c’ is the free way to lots of things, if they go back on the shutters of the shops and if you need just a feet away to feel safe, secure, against 4 who wanted to impose from Rome, is also a merit of this mom hygienist infettivologa from the curriculum so long and a few words.

Born in Maletto, province of Catania, after graduating in his hometown, with a specialization in Hygiene and preventive medicine, began almost immediately to work in the north. From 1997 to 2008 medical director at the Company Ulss4 Vicenza, where he also held the role of head of service of the public health and screening. From 2016, is the director of Prevention, food safety, veterinary of the region Veneto. The network is in a video a few years ago while explaining why it is right to vaccinate children from an early age, and, more recently, in the full epidemic by Coronavirus, in a white coat and a reassuring voice try to answer the questions of the elderly forced to isolation at home (“too’ I explained to my parents that they should not worry about”).





THE OUTBREAK OF THE CHERRIES

When it erupts, the outbreak in Vò Euganeo, on the 21st of February, is you to recommend to the governor Zaia the right moves. All the more so that from that village in the Padua records the first victim of the Italian virus came from China: Adriano Trevisan, a seventy-year-old who had never had contact with chinese people and went to the bar with friends. Then part: pads, sweeps, closing of the hospital of Schiavonia, which was infected, field hospitals for the sick, and attention to asymptomatic. Zaia trust, put into practice every hint of “his team” without any fear of going against the provisions of the government and, in some cases, even to the point of risking a complaint for monetary damage. But at least contains the damage and the implementation of that autonomy that many invoke, and so far only he has been able to impose. The case wants that in this c’ to enter a sicilian. A doctor, who, in silence and with their own skills, in his own way saved the Veneto.



