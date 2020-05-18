Coronavirus. In order to respect the distances, the priest blesses the faithful with a water gun | News

The religious thought of safeguarding the traditional blessing, turning the rite into a creative celebration of the “drive-in”

The idea of the pastor Tim Pelc, Detroit (Michigan)spray the holy water with a water pistol was born to maintain the safety distances anti-coronavirus. The religious thought of safeguarding the traditional blessing, turning the rite into a creative celebration of the “drive-in”: the faithful passed by with the car in front of the priest, who, with mask and without moving closer, he proceeded with the blessing using the water gun and reciting the ritual prayers. The fact it happened on the occasion of Easter, but the nice news is arrived here in Italy a few hours ago.

The site Buzzfeed News, Pelc said he was informed in advance with a doctor friend on how to organize the celebration in safety and to have, finally, had the idea of the water gun. “It was a way to continue an ancient tradition explained – and it seemed to me that people have appreciated.”



