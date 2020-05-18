Coronavirus, the mayor of Sassari reopen the city rules for walking in the street

SASSARI. The mayor Nanni Campus reopens, the city and the beaches, raises the compulsory use of masks in the local public and the constant need of the distancing between people. In the order 37, issued on 18th may for the beaches known the exact measurements between sun beds and umbrellas, games in the parks states that will be closed to the public if they are not insured the disinfection twice a day, within hours of the opening.

In the shops, the goods can be touched by the customers only if they will wear the disposable gloves provided by the traders or sanitized if the customer wears them at the entrance in the shop.

Wherever and however, are prohibited the gatherings. In the local managers have the obligation to enforce the distancing sanctions, limitations in opening hours, closure of local.

The mayor also called for the rules to walk on the sidewalks in order to avoid that the distances between the loops falls below the meter. The mayor also invites you to dispose of gloves and masks in the containers of the services, penalties for those who throw in the street or in private spaces