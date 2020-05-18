Turin, first in Italy, to segways, but also for accidents

Reading time: 2 minutes

In ten months of circulation of the means of sustainable two-wheels, there have been 15 accidents in Italy, half are in Turin

Turin is the first city in Italy for the number of segways in circulation. But it is not the only primacy that is conquered.

We discover from the data coming from the Observatory, Scooters, set up in full emergency Coronavirus fromThe association of Supporters and Friends of traffic Police.

With the Phase two of the emergencymany cities have focused on sustainable mobility for the resumption, more green. In addition to bicycles, is the lever on the segways, and other kinds of private transportation for the micromobilità (segway, hoverboard, monowheel and the like).

But in the new modes of transport are safe?

To answer this question, the Observatory has drawn up a report with the data relating to the first ten months of circulation of the scooters in Italy. By June 2019 to April 2020 the accidents detected were 15 in seven Italian cities. Seven of these only in the city of Turinwhere there is a higher number of electric vehicles.

In Turin there have been accidents the most serious: two guys ended up in the hospital with prognosis reserved.

The other claims – which were mainly involved drivers with less than 30 years old – have reported minor injuries, mainly affecting the head. The youngest has 12 years (and according to the law, he would not even been able to use the scooter, being less than 14 years).

Another curious case was held in the earth of turin. A man with the electric scooter has invested an elderly, giving her twenty days of prognosis. He was to accompany her to the emergency room, but at the time of the declaration of the general has provided data totally fake to send out of the track, the forces of law and order.

The last incident involved a 22-year-old on a scooter that collided with a car in corso Lecce Turin. Apparently it was a lack of precedence to trigger the confrontation, which ended with the hospitalization of the youngnow fortunately out of danger.

The Phase two sustainable Torino

In Turin, at present, circulating in sharing about 3500 segways. Without counting all those citizens that use a sustainable, private to move, you can say that the capital of piedmont is the the city’s most equipped of Italy from this point of view.

In this phase of the emergency, the department of transport Mary Lapietra it has given life to many projects in favor of sustainable mobility, such as the transformation of the back in reserved lanes.

Many people have embraced the initiative and have left the car to pour on the means to two wheels. This means most scooters in circulation, and, consequently, more accidents to be taken into account. That would be skipped out, however, if there was the lockdown, some say.

But now you are thinking about the new rules of the highway code to protect this group of users.

The rules concerning the movement of the segways in Turin

In summary, the regulations concerning segways in Turin:

they are considered vehicles, as are all other

the engine must not exceed 500 watts

not can have the seats (otherwise would be “mopeds”)

not you can travel in two

may be circulated in bike paths and on roads with limit 30km/h

not can travel on sidewalks, or along the arcades

not can exceed 20 km/h (6 km/h in pedestrian areas)

must have a bell

not they can carry anything

must be parked in the areas and in the stalls intended for bicycles and motorcycles

the driver should compulsorily wear the vest autoriflettenti in the evening and at night

you will need to access the front and rear lights in the evening and at night

the driver must have at least 14 years (minors must wear a helmet and have a valid driving licence AM)

Here you will find the map where are marked the areas allowed for the circulation.