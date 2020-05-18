Btp Italia, the boom of requests from small savers – Printing

Sitting by the protagonist for the new Btp Italia, the State tricolour tied to the inflation of our Country, and the proceeds of which will be dedicated to fund the fight to the economic effects of the pandemic by Coronavirus. This morning, the first day of placement, the questions were from real boom. Shortly after 12 requests had already exceeded the two billion euro. For this tool, it is the first of three days dedicated entirely to retail, that is to say to the small savers.

The Treasury offers the new Btp Italia may 2025, with a coupon guaranteed to 1.4%. The Thursday morning will be devoted to the institutional. The fidelity premium that characterizes this type of bond and expected for those who hold the title until the natural has been revised and doubled to 8 per thousand. It is an incentive for the children. The current phase of uncertainty and the Treasury aims to make the new tool arrival attractive even for small portfolios. The same line also for the duration that was reduced to five years. The taxation will be equal to 12.5%, as in the past.

With the new Btp Italia, the Treasury has to gather around 13-16 billion euros that will be used to finance the revitalization of the economy. With the previous edition, with an expiration date of October 2027 and a coupon rate final of 0.65%, the Treasury has collected 6,75 billion at the end of October 2019.

The response of investors to the new Btp Italia encourages any segment of the Italian paper. On the secondary market, the Btp ten-year makes l’1,81% (-8 basis points versus Friday), separated by a spread compared to the Bund down to 229 points (-13 points lower).