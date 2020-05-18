what happened to the father of Final Fantasy and Lost Odyssey?

In the universe of videogames, there are personalities who do not need presentations, in virtue of the influence they have had in the affirmation of the medium. Among the latter, the figure definitely, considered the true “father” of the Final Fantasy series.

Still today loved around the world, the Fantasies End have in fact seen the light under the protective wing of the famous author, who has taken care of its destiny until 2004, the year that saw him start a new professional adventure. After a historic and long-term collaboration, Sakaguchi decided in fact to leave Square Enix to establish a new software house: Mistwalker. Since then, the Game Designer has continued its activities, but now seem to latitare news of more productions: therefore let us retrace the history of the last projects followed by the author.

As said, in 2004, was born Mistwalker, the software house that would soon be made known with the titles still very much appreciated by the public lover of JRPG. With the collaboration of the new team, the Game Designer gave life to two titles capable of attracting the attention of Microsoft, who won the exclusivity for their console. In 2006 and in 2008 landed, therefore, on Xbox 360 before Blue Dragon and after Lost Odyssey, the epic fantasy that still today occupies a special place in the hearts of many gamers. From the universe verdecrociato, Sakaguchi moved to later in the orbit of the House of Kyoto, with the publication a few years later of The Last Story, JRPG released exclusively on Nintendo Wii.

With the latter, closed the activities of the author on the home console, and is the focus of the Mistwalker moved on the universe of mobile gaming. On this front, it is distinguished, in particular, the publication of the Ground Battle, the game is capable, in 2015, to tap the two million downloadsso push the team to reflect on the possible development of a console version, which, however, has never seen the light of day. The success contributed to the choice to develop a following: mobile device, they welcomed, therefore, Earth Battle 2 in 2017, the title, however, is unable to collect the same interest as his predecessor. The brand continued finally, his journey with Earth Warsin September 2018, which became even the protagonist of a mission crossover with Final Fantasy XV.

The latest news linked to the activity of Creation date back to the spring of last year. In march 2019, was in fact unveiled a collaboration between the father of Final Fantasy, and Apple, to bring its own new production in the catalogue of Apple Arcade. Entitled Fantasianthe latter boasted a concept decidedly peculiar: as shown in the video presentation that you can find in the opening to this news, the focus of the project was in fact represented by the creation of a wide selection of diorama. Built them and taken them a lot of photographsthe team of Mistwalker proceeded with the placement of 3D characters. A creative engagement remarkable, however, for today, it is still wrapped in the thickest mystery, without a date of publication more precise.

Waiting for new information about the Fantasian, what is the game of Hironobu Sakaguchi that you loved the most? What would you like to see him at work in the future?