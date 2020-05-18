Massimo Giletti dismisses the host of “late night”. But watch the nails

“Thanks Locatelli. Goodnight, now“, goodbye Massimo Giletti in connection with the chef Giorgio Locatelli, stationed in London. A greeting normal and justified by the fact that everything happened at midnight, and about one-quarter. However, as noted TvBlog, the viewers, the more attentive they could not do to less less than notice the watch on the wrist of the chef, meant in reality a different time. The hands of the beautiful chronograph sported by the chef was on the 18.12 around and the room from which Giorgio Locatelli was in the link was flooded by a warm and enveloping light red natural. The judge of Masterchef is in London, which notoriously has a different time zone than in Italy, but not even that justifies this oddity. The mystery is soon revealed, because it seems that Massimo Giletti is customary to make the registration the last block of the episode, a few hours before airing live.
It is not a trick unusual in the varied world of television, especially in programs such as those of Massimo Giletti, where in each episode you must find a way to match the commitments and requirements of all guests invited, especially those who are involved in the connection. The trick is Not the Arena it works perfectly, and the home crowd, unless of heedlessness like the one that happened with the chef Locatelli, do not notice this little trick, because the gap between the live part of the program, which begins at about 20.30, and the one that is registered is perfect. The trick is hidden in the advertising, that is sent at exactly midnight by Massimo Giletti, who then has complete mastery of the times during the recorded segment. The intervention of Giorgio Locatelli, and other chef was focused on the reopening is expected in Phase 2. The judge of Masterchef appeared skeptical on Italian measures that should ensure the safety conditions for the re-opening of the restaurants: “A restaurant was not just the food, the staff is ambassador of the product. If you take away this emotional value is like having a car without a wheel.“
