Massimo Giletti dismisses the host of “late night”. But watch the nails

The success of a television program depends on the details, and by a long series of mechanisms that need to be perfectly oiled to fit and work. This is even more true when a program is live, when there’s the rule of the the first is good. In the latest installment of is Not the Arena,it is involved in an error which has in fact unveiled the makeup of the deferred of the program, at least for the respect of the last block, that airs late at night.

“ Thanks Locatelli. Goodnight, now “, goodbye Massimo Giletti in connection with the chef Giorgio Locatelli, stationed in London. A greeting normal and justified by the fact that everything happened at midnight, and about one-quarter. However, as noted TvBlog, the viewers, the more attentive they could not do to less less than notice the watch on the wrist of the chef, meant in reality a different time. The hands of the beautiful chronograph sported by the chef was on the 18.12 around and the room from which Giorgio Locatelli was in the link was flooded by a warm and enveloping light red natural. The judge of Masterchef is in London, which notoriously has a different time zone than in Italy, but not even that justifies this oddity. The mystery is soon revealed, because it seems that Massimo Giletti is customary to make the registration the last block of the episode, a few hours before airing live.