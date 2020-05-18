The Minister Albayrak: Turkey’s strong economy we will continue to work to grow Strong

Albayrak, the minister, Treasury and economic measures issued by the Ministry of Finance due to the Coronavirus outbreak from the Twitter account shared the video with. Albayrak, ’#we’ll do it together’ in sharing with his label, “the economic effects of the epidemic period prepared on behalf of the economic stability of the shield to see the positive results of the aftermath of the epidemic, strong Turkey’s strong economy to grow, we will continue to work,” he said.





Source link
https://www.hurriyet.com.tr/ekonomi/bakan-albayrak-guclu-turkiyenin-guclu-ekonomisini-buyutmek-icin-calismaya-devam-edecegiz-41519384

