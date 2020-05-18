US shares “rebel” strong rose with the news

U.S. stocks, raising hopes that the economies will quickly recover the results of the first trials of a vaccine after a one-week high, rose to about three.

The gauge of U.S. stocks is the Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) index, Moderna Inc.’s test of the vaccine in the vaccine to generate an immune response in the body leading question marks jumped over 2.5 percent after announcing that. The economy of the industries that will benefit from the normalisation of shares rallied. Carnival Corp. rose 11 percent, while Delta Air Lines climbed 8 percent Live Nation Entertainment. Shares of energy producers gained more than 5 percent and 4 percent in real estate.

John Hancock Investment Management chief investment authorities from Matt at Sloth, “(Fed Chairman) Powell of ammunition tells me that the Fed is not. However, the positive vaccine trials, has drafted the upward movement of the market,” he said, and “this, in times like this, shows how fast that can change the market expectations,” the assessment found.

The S&P 500 index with a gain of 2.7 percent in 2.941,10 points and the Nasdaq index rising 1.9 percent 9.186 with 15 points,started to be traded.

On the rise in the index, new medical coronavirus (Kovid-19) was effective against developments in vaccine studies.

U.S. biotech firm Moderna, working on Kovid-19 vaccine trials conducted on people 45 in the first phase of announces positive results.

On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, yesterday attended a television program, Kovid-19th due to the outbreak, it could take until the end of next year the economic recovery, noting that “people’s trust will have to be fulfilled for the economy to fully recover fully. For this you may need to wait to get the vaccine..” was said