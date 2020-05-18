The storm and the apology: sex dolls in the stands in Korea.

Sex dolls ביציעי Seoul (PHOTO: AFP)

The league in South Korea are back in action, only she, unlike got promoted to the Bundesliga, far away from the limelight. And here, the last day she, too, caught the headlines – and not because of events that took place on the lawn.

FC Seoul in charge of Scandal – big and can absorb punishment mutton compliance visit from the Union Local. Why? The club put sex dolls in the stands as a substitute for the fans are real, as you know, they were forbidden to come to the fields. The crowd, as all over the world, is not allowed in the stadiums because of the virus outbreak הקורונה.

Really not that funny. The dolls keep their distance in the stands. (PHOTO: AFP)

During the 0:1 home yesterday in front of גוואנגז Joe (not the Chinese midfielder Eran Zahavi ודיא Seba), placed about 20 dolls, most of them are holding banners and they’re all wearing masks. They were in the interval the same between the seats to provide an atmosphere minimal and symbolic, but aroused, too. reactions to angry, especially on social media.

And if that wasn’t enough, some of the mannequins hold signs that offered to players and the team access to adult sites only. “It was the element of laughter,” said the club, שהתנצל after the incident.

In an official statement, said: “We want לההתנצל to the fans, sorry for the puppet that we set. It may be that these dolls look like real human beings, but they are for use in mini contrary to what is stated by the manufacturer from the start.”