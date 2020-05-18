Beitar Jerusalem against Bnei Yehuda, reporting live

Beitar Jerusalem is waiting forward to the renewal of the league, when the goal is to keep the third place that leads to anywhere in Europe, knowing that even second place is still within reach. In an hour (17:45) will be the team from the capital in the hope of in the game coaching against Bnei Yehuda.Recall for Beitar Jerusalem lost 2:1 Maccabi Netanya four days ago, after שלירן Rothman missed a penalty and מצמק Of Freddie פלומיין not prevented the loss and hope now to get a better result against Bnei Yehuda, שמצידה looking for a first goal since The לפגרת הקורונה after finishing in 0:0 from heaven against Hapoel Tel Aviv.

My son Judah.: Jolly זובאס, Avishai Cohen, Allison dos Santos, Dan Murray, providing לטקסה, Amir רוסתום, תאמבי סגס, Shay Mazor, from Thea ליואיץ’, generation Jan, Muhammad גאדיר.

Beitar Jerusalem: Itamar Nitzan, Shay Constantine, Diogo ורדסקה, Antoine Conte, Uri from, Ophir קריאף, Tamir Adi, Eliran ATAR, Levi Garcia, Hanan Maman, Shlomi Azulai.