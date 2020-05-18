Rad Card, the heat sink liquid for the GPU that fits in a PCI Express slot

The new desktop PC Aurora R11 Alienware is characterized not only by the hardware updated, but also to “Rad Card“a solution of liquid cooling for video cards that plugs directly into a PCI Express slot. Designed by Asetek, this solution (combined with the heat sink to the air of the GPU gives sight to a hybrid system) was created to “solve the problems of spaceto improve the cooling performance of the GPU and ensure a clean look to your gaming PC”.

Asetek has simply found that often in the PC abound PCI Express slot unused (SLI and CrossFire are becoming less common) that can be used for Rad Card, which is nothing more than a card-cooler where it recirculates the cooling liquid. This solution not only leaves free the areas of the chassis, but allows you to apply a system of fluid-dedicated to the GPU, even in spaces where so far hardly it was possible to install only the heatsink to the CPU liquid.

“When Alienware asked us to develop a solution to cool the GPU in homes with limited space, we were ready for the challenge. The result is a completely redesigned cooling of the GPU,” said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer of Asetek.

In the case of Aurora R11, this system is applied to a RTX 2080 SUPER and according to the two companies can reduce noise by up to 69%, and the GPU temperature by up to 20% compared to the only heat sink to air. Asetek also believes that it is a more elegant solution of the classic liquid cooling systems for PC, as there are pipes that extend to the inside of the case.

At the moment it is not known if Rad Card will arrive in the other PC pre-assembled or as a “special offer” from any manufacturer of GPUS, but given the reports of Asetek with many manufacturers is not an eventuality to be excluded a priori. Perhaps we must just wait of time, as the Alienware might have a few exclusive time.